Post Office renamed to honor public servant

The Post Office location in Guam's capital officially has a new name after the signing of a new law by President Joe Biden.

The president signed H.R. 3539 into law Oct. 11, officially naming and designating the Hagåtña Post Office as the Atanasio Taitano Perez Post Office, according to a statement from the White House. In the announcement, President Biden thanked Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas "for his leadership."

"We are so proud to honor the work, legacy, memory and family of Atanasio Taitano Perez with this official naming and designation of the Hågatña Post Office," San Nicolas stated, "which we find particularly meaningful as a reflection of the character of our community to value the contributions of those who have worked hard for the betterment of our island and the well-being of our people."

Perez was appointed the first postmaster of Guam on July 29, 1901, when the first post office of Guam was directed to be established, according to Guampedia.

Information was provided in a press release.