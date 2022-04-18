Post offices on Guam no longer require masks

MASK MANDATE DROPPED AT POST OFFICE: Mail processing clerk Brian Hernandez helps a customer Thursday at the parcel pickup window of the Hagåtña Post Office. The U.S. Postal Service has dropped the mask mandate in its post office facilities, according to a March 29 USPS memo. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post
