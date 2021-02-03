The evidence in a federal drug case that includes text messages and photos apparently does not include any mention or appearance of defendant Mark Mayo.

Postal Inspector Richard Tracy, who was involved in the undercover drug operation that led to Mayo's arrest, was questioned by defense attorney Rawlen Mantanona on Tuesday. The defense asked about certain evidence gathered more than a year before Mayo was indicted in the District Court of Guam.

Mantanona, specifically, asked about the text messages between Daniel Pangelinan and Lovelia Mendoza that were sent the day Pangelinan and Joseph Roman II went to the Barrigada Post Office in 2018 to allegedly pick up more than 400 grams of meth that was mailed to Guam.

Pangelinan had suspected they were being followed by federal agents.

Tracy testified that the messages did not mention Mayo or the contents of the package.

"Was there any mention during communication between Daniel Pangelinan and Lovelia Mendoza where they discussed methamphetamine hydrochloride?" asked Mantanona.

"No," said Tracy.

"In those voluminous messages, there was never a mention that Mark knows what's in this packages?" Mantanona asked.

"Correct," Tracy said.

It was said in court that the drugs confiscated were not tested in a lab until more than a year later, adding that Mayo wasn't indicted until November 2019.

Mayo, along with co-defendants Roman and Mendoza, were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and a notice of forfeiture.