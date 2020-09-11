The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the volume of mail entering the island, Postmaster for Guam Tammy Schoenen told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday.

“Guam residents appear to be ordering large quantities of cleaning supplies, household goods and other items that they have had difficulty finding on island. We are currently processing and distributing more packages than we did last December, traditionally our busiest time of the year. It’s been like a five-month Christmas rush,” Schoenen said.

The total volume of mail entering Guam in August increased more than 40% over the same month in 2019. The August mail volume was 25% higher than the mail volume during December 2019, the most recent Christmas mailing season, she said.

“Keep in mind that this ‘Christmas season plus’ volume has endured over many months, instead of just a few weeks in December,” Schoenen said.

The COVID-19 guidelines have also impacted services.

“An added factor is that we have had to implement procedures to comply with social distancing guidelines, which have extended the lines. Those procedures are in place to ensure the health and safety of our customers and employees,” Schoenen said.

Customer Jadeen Meno, who spoke to the Post on Wednesday outside the Barrigada Post Office, said she was not surprised by the long lines.

“It was like about an hour wait. It’s OK. It’s expected, especially with the distancing of people in mind. So yeah, I came prepared with my chair,” Meno said.

Tumon resident Rachael Cruz said she waited two hours to pick up a package.

Schoenen said the mail volume will remain high as long as businesses are shut down on Guam. When businesses safely reopen, she said, they expect the mail volume to decline.

She said they have responded to the mail volume increase during the pandemic by hiring additional personnel and have plans to add more in the coming weeks.

The constantly changing economic conditions on Guam and across the country have been a challenge to adjust to, she said.

“We were doing fine a few months ago, but the pandemic and its associated business shutdowns has gone on for so long that our workforce is stretched thin at times. Our Guam postal employees have made heroic efforts to manage the increased mail volume,” she said. “We understand how important the mail is to Guam residents who currently don’t have anywhere else to turn to for needed supplies. Those residents are our own family, friends and neighbors.”

During peak hours, the Hagåtña branch is scheduled to have six employees working customer service; the Barrigada branch is scheduled to have six employees for customer service but currently has eight, according to Schoenen.

“We are also pulling employees not dedicated to customer service to assist with the lines at Barrigada,” she added.

Scheonen said they want to encourage customers to reduce their waiting times and their trips to their local post offices entirely by conducting transactions online at USPS.com.

“An increase in the number of customers who conduct their business with us online would translate into a decrease in waiting times at our postal facilities,” she said.