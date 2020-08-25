Postpone or cancel? Where senators stand

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan on Monday said GEC continues to prepare for Saturday's primary election, while senators are still weighing whether to support postponing or canceling it.

Guam has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases which have risen to 907 as of Monday's total from less than 400 a month ago.

Other senators are waiting for Attorney General Leevin Camacho's opinion before taking a firm stand.

The Office of the Attorney General is working to provide a response to Sen. Kelly Marsh's letter, OAG spokesperson Carlina Charfauros said Monday.

Overall, senators gave mixed reactions to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes' Bill 391, which seeks to cancel the primary election and allow all candidates to move to the Nov. 3 general election.

The speaker called an emergency session for 11 a.m. Thursday to take up the primary election cancellation bill.

At least 2,284 of Guam's estimated 54,700 registered voters have availed of the early voting for the primary election before GEC suspended it last week because of the lockdown.

As of Monday, here's where most senators stand:

• Speaker Tina Muña Barnes: Seeks the cancellation of the primary election. She introduced the bill after receiving formal requests to do so from GEC and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

• Vice Speaker Telena Nelson: She would like to "reserve comment at this time."

• Sen. Wil Castro: Supports postponing but not canceling the primary election. "The only logical alternative may be to allow each party to conduct its own primary selection process however they deem fit."

• Sen. Kelly Marsh: Close to 2,300 have already voted, which may be 12-14% of those who might vote in this primary. "To rush into canceling elections and potentially nullifying the votes of thousands is something we should not take lightly."

• Sen. James Moylan: He co-authored the prior bill that seeks to cancel the primary election. On Monday, he called for the primary races' postponement to Sept. 12, so as not to disregard the 2,284 early votes.

• Sen. Louise Muña: The primary election has begun with more than 2,000 early votes. "I would not support canceling the primary. ... Canceling the primary would be no different than voter suppression, in my view."

• Sen. Sabina Perez: She "will be studying it closely before making an informed decision," her office stated.

• Sen. Clynton Ridgell: "I have not made a determination yet."

• Sen. Joe San Agustin: He's waiting for the AG's opinion. "I do not want to take part in voter suppression but at the same time I do not want to jeopardize the life of anyone because of this pandemic."

• Sen. Amanda Shelton: Inclined to support the speaker's Bill 391. "This is a necessary decision to make that will directly prevent further harm to our community and protect the lives of the most vulnerable."

• Sen. Telo Taitague: If legal issues surrounding the 2,000-plus early votes can be addressed, she remains open to canceling the primaries. Ten senators "failed to err on the side of caution weeks ago," she said, in part.

• Sen. Mary Torres: Supports the cancellation of the primary election, but also wants to wait for the attorney general’s opinion regarding the ballots of Guam’s early voters, and will act accordingly, she said.

Senators with no response as of press time:

• Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee

• Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje

• Sen. Therese Terlaje

'Backpedaling'

The Republican Party of Guam on Monday said the governor and the speaker's solution is "a slap in the face of democracy," particularly to those who voted early.

It said most senators had the opportunity to address this issue in early July when Moylan and Terlaje introduced a bipartisan bill to cancel the primary election "but they chose to play politics" and "ignore the community’s concerns."

"Now they are backpedaling their position and suddenly showing that they care. People of Guam, please do not be fooled," the party stated.