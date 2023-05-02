Potential closures loom as DPHSS plans binding school inspections

Although the Department of Public Health and Social Service has begun compliance with a new law that would force campus closures following failed safety inspections, officials are clarifying completion of site visits to all 41 public schools won't occur any time soon.

Bill 29-37, which lapsed into law April 1, bumps up a statutory compliance date for schools to meet revised, minimum health and safety standards.

The law means schools that don’t meet sanitary inspection requirements will be shut down, but according to a release from DPHSS, staffing shortages will cause delays in scheduling these inspections.

According to its release, the amended language also prohibits the department from approving requested variances, or exceptions, for any violations found by inspectors.

"(Guam Department of Education) schools that receive 41 or more demerit points upon inspection will have their sanitary permit suspended, thus prohibiting a school’s onsite daily operations on campus,” DPHSS stated.

That means schools like Simon Sanchez High School, Oceanview Middle School and Southern High School could face closure. Each of these schools have received a “D” grade from Public Health in the last six months, but have continued operations pending the enactment of the law.

"School inspections are currently being conducted. GDOE schools, such as Simon Sanchez High School, will be re-inspected and must pass inspection in order to renew their sanitary permit. Due to limited personnel, schools and other health regulated establishments were not routinely inspected,” DPHSS stated.

'Competing priorities'

But GDOE can avoid closure if the department is able to bring the schools up to code before they’re inspected. Inspection dates have not been provided, although there appears to be some leeway as the Division of Environment Health has a limited number of inspectors.

"It is unlikely that DEH will complete inspections of all 41 GDOE schools in time for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. DEH currently has nine environmental public health officers (who act as) inspectors. Only three to five inspectors will be available to inspect the schools, as DEH has other competing priorities,” the release stated.

The division is tasked with inspecting all local health-regulated establishments, for example, restaurants, salons and day cares. DEH, according to the release, will be losing a senior EPHO in the coming months, further reducing the number of available employees to conduct school inspections.

According to DPHSS, many EPHOs do not stay with the department "beyond five years,” because of the demand and stress the job brings.

"The department is optimistic and hopeful that the new General Pay Plan will attract and retain the needed EPHOs to fully carry out its mission to protect the people from environmental hazards through education and the implementation of governing laws designed to prevent injuries, diseases, disabilities and deaths,” DPHSS stated.

To comply with the new law, the current roster of inspectors will have to conduct inspections of all 41 GDOE public schools.

"Those assigned to GDOE schools will have to inspect schools every day until all 41 GDOE schools are inspected. Although there is a plan to improve the recruitment and retention of EPHOs, it will take time,” the release stated.

To start, inspectors will focus on newer campuses first, although the department reiterated a prediction that some will fail and be shut down.

"DPHSS is prioritizing the newer schools, which we believe will have fewer violations and more likely to pass inspections and granted a sanitary permit renewal to operate. It is expected that due to the aging school facilities on Guam, many of the schools may potentially fail the inspections. DEH is unable to estimate how many schools fall into this category,” the department stated.

GDOE's plan

With regard to the impact any potential school closure could bring in terms of accommodating the estimated 25,000 students attending public schools, although a response from GDOE was not received as of press time Monday, the public school system has previously noted a decline in enrollment and that many southern schools are not at capacity.

There’s already a discussion on moving Oceanview Middle School students to Southern High School over the summer, also as a result of poor facility conditions. The plan to move OMS students to SHS was not welcomed by middle school parents and teachers, who shared concerns in November 2022 on the conditions at Southern High School.

Meanwhile in the north, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School students are sharing a campus with Okkodo High School, as a result of the middle school's dilapidated state.

In October 2022, sections of the FBLG campus in Yigo were condemned. The decision to relocate and address the safety issues came after portions of the concrete ceiling fell to the ground just after students departed the campus for the day, according to Post files.

At this time it is unclear if GDOE will utilize online learning in instances of school closures or if more schools will share campuses.