Potential COVID-19 case in Palau as a woman with

Potential COVID-19 case in Palau

A 73-year-old woman from Oregon has been identified in Palau as being a person under investigation for possible COVID-19.

The woman is in Palau with a visiting Canvasback Medical Team, according to a press release from the Ministry of Health released Tuesday evening.

“Public health providers are also conducting further investigations to determine any potential exposures,” the press release states.

The woman is in an isolated room in the Belau National Hospital. The Ministry of Health is in contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The ministry is sending test samples to the CDC and is seeking assistance from the Republic of China (Taiwan) for tests as well.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Palau, officials said.

