Potential COVID-19 case in Palau

Palau's Ministry of Health has one person under isolation and monitoring after being evaluated at the Belau National Hospital.

According to a press release from the ministry, the person traveled to Palau from Guam on March 16 and is now showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"Public health providers are also conducting further investigations to determine any potential exposures," the press release state. "In consultation with technical partners, MOH will send the patient's specimen to the Guam reference laboratory for testing on Thursday, April 2, 2020."

Officials urge the public to continue practicing preventive measures, including proper hand-washing, social distancing, and taking precautions when coughing or sneezing.