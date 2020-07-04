A potential plea agreement has been reached between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and a man who is among three people facing federal drug charges in the District Court of Guam.

Defendant Joseph R. Roman II appeared for a hearing before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Friday.

It was said during the hearing that the defendant would plead guilty in the case.

However, the details of his plea agreement were not disclosed to the public after the court granted defense attorney Jay Arriola’s request to seal the hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic David objected.

Roman, along with co-defendants Lovelia Mendoza and Mark Mayo, were each indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride, attempted possession of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute, and a notice of forfeiture.

According to the indictment, the three allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride between April and May 2018.