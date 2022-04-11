Potential Republican senatorial candidates reach 15, outnumber Democratic hopefuls

Attorney Tom Fisher on Thursday confirmed he's considering a senatorial run, bringing the number of Republicans that have so far received requested candidate packets from the Guam Election Commission to at least 15.

That number still excludes at least three sitting Republican senators who have either not confirmed reelection or are still contemplating it.

Democrats, who have held the majority in the 15-member Legislature for years, have been lagging behind in picking up senatorial packets.

April 19 is the start of filing for candidacy for the primary election for governor, lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.

Others who obtained senatorial candidate packets have not declared whether they will be running as a Republican or a Democrat, including Dr. Thomas Shieh.

Of the 15 current senators, two Republicans have publicly announced plans to seek other offices.

Sen. Tony Ada will be running for lieutenant governor alongside former Gov. Felix Camacho as the Republican gubernatorial candidate, while Sen. James Moylan will be running for delegate to Congress.

As of Friday, Democrat Sen. Telena Nelson had yet to confirm her decision to run for delegate or seek reelection.

Among incumbent Democrats, only Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, Sens. Joe San Agustin, Jose "Pedo" Terlaje and Sabina Perez have confirmed reelection plans or picked up candidate packets.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell on Thursday night said he's "still weighing the decision."

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sen. Amanda Shelton have so far not responded to questions on whether they would seek reelection and haven't picked up candidate packets.

On the Republican side, only Sens. Telo Taitague and Joanne Brown have confirmed reelection plans.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. said, "I have not decided what I will be doing. My focus has been on our current state of affairs."

Sen. Chris Duenas, minority leader, on Friday said he's "considering" seeking reelection, and would wait until the Lenten season and Easter are over to make a final decision. Sen. Mary Torres, meanwhile, remains mum about her plan.

Guam's primary election is Aug. 27, and the general election occurs Nov. 8.