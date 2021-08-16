Potential storm not expected to intensify overnight; Guam remains in COR 3, for now

The government of Guam is keeping the island under Condition of Readiness 3, for now, and doesn’t expect Tropical Depression 16W to intensify overnight.

Under COR 3, government operations and schools remain open.

At its closest point of approach to Guam on Tuesday, the weather system is no longer forecast to be a tropical storm - weaker than previously thought.

It could bring sustained winds around 30-39 mph, much weaker than the projection on Sunday which included gusts up to 60 mph.

The system is about 477 miles east of Guam.

Guam Department of Education schools are still scheduled to cancel classes on Tuesday but that could change at another GovGuam storm readiness briefing at 2 p.m.

Still, the schools are being prepared if there will be a decision to open up schools as storm shelters.

There is no plan at this time to ask women in the last trimester of their pregnancy to seek shelter at Guam Memorial Hospital, and the Joint Information Center said any changes to this policy will likely be communicated if the island's condition of readiness is elevated.

There will be some flooding in southern Guam but it isn’t expected to be as severe as the previous assessment on Sunday.