The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office continues to monitor 16W, which has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression but is expected to regain strength by tomorrow.

At its closest point of approach, the potential storm could be 7 miles from Hagåtña and 11 miles from Naval Base Guam, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center's tracking.

If the system develops into a storm it will be called Omais, a Palauan word for wandering. This was also used to name storms in 2004, 2010 and 2016.

The Weather Service and the Guam Office of Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense issued the following updates:

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the system was located about 775 miles east-southeast of Saipan and 825 miles east of Guam. It is moving west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. 16W is expected to maintain this lesser intensity before regaining tropical storm status sometime Monday.

On its current track, 16W is expected to maintain this general course and speed the next couple of days, bringing it near Guam around midday Tuesday.

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam, meaning damaging winds of 39 mph or more are possible within 24 to 48 hours. Tropical storm-force winds are expected as early as Tuesday morning.

Although 16W was downgraded, it is expected to become a tropical storm once again. The community is reminded to take the following preparedness actions now:

· Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

· Stay up to date with the latest information. The system’s track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

· Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

· Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

· Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds.