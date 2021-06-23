After projecting to end more than $10.7 million short of budget in last month's Consolidated Revenue and Expenditure Report, the General Fund is now tracking to end fiscal year 2021 with a $6.4 million surplus.

The new numbers are reflected in the May CRER, which was published Monday.

Speaker Therese Terlaje asked Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu what could be the reason for the spike in revenue, during a budget hearing with the agency Monday.

"I believe we did notice an increase in income taxes," Mansapit-Shimizu said. "Usually the income tax deadline is April 15, so we'll see the spike in terms of income tax payment around then. We didn't necessarily see that, but we saw a spike in May. It just so happens that spike caused the – it looks like quite significantly positive impact from the income taxes that were received from this past month."

The DRT director later noted that the income tax deadline this year was moved to May 17.

Income taxes exceeded the adopted revenue level for May by more than $28 million. Business privilege tax dipped by just about $77,600 in May compared to the budget, however, and the speaker noted that collections for real property taxes were also down.

Mansapit-Shimizu said since even late last year, the department had been talking about sending out notices again, as it did in 2019.

"When we do the delinquent listing, the delinquent listing is only for the current year. ... Something we took on in 2019 is to send out notices to those tax payers for real property taxes that still had outstanding balances," she added. "That's something we'll be undertaking ... so that we can collect on those."

The last two fiscal years ended in a surplus, which contributed to reducing the accumulated deficit, down to about $1.5 million from about $83 million. However, the Office of Public Accountability noted in the most recent government of Guam audit that a $2.4 billion deficit still exists for the whole government, although that is improving.