Poultry imports cautiously return as concern over bird flu remains

The flow of poultry to Guam will resume after a ban of over a year, the Guam Department of Agriculture announced.

The agency banned the importation of all live, domesticated birds as a protective measure last March, shortly after the H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, was discovered to have spread across the mainland United States.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is highly fatal to infected birds, but the risk of spread to humans is considered low and spread between humans is rare. There was at least one reported case of a person getting sick in the United States last year in Colorado.

Now birds will be allowed to be brought in to Guam again with the stipulation that an aviation influenza test be issued within three days of travel, Agriculture’s Animal Health Division stated in a news release. The decision comes as Guam’s stock of local poultry was decimated by Typhoon Mawar and requires replenishment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was consulted on the matter and made the recommendation to cautiously reopen imports.

“There has been a promising fall in positive avian influenza cases in the mainland U.S., which is quite fortuitous timing. Our island has just been devastated by Typhoon Mawar and our local poultry ranchers experienced (a) high mortality (rate),” territorial veterinarian Dr. Mariana Turner said in a statement.

“However, we must remain vigilant as this particular strain of avian influenza has affected a record-breaking number of poultry and spread to numerous wildlife species, including marine mammals, which was previously unheard of. The decision to cautiously allow entry is a delicate balance between the self-sustainability and self-preservation of our island.”

According to Guam Agriculture, USDA deployed numerous veterinarians and technicians to respond to the outbreak and execute surveillance and quarantine protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus last year. Approximately 59 million birds were affected in the United States alone, and an estimated 118 million eggs were disposed of due to commercial poultry facility contamination. The last confirmed case of HPAI was reported May 18, marking the first time the U.S. poultry industry remained free of the influenza strain for over 30 days since the beginning of this outbreak. However, there is continuing concern that the virus could resurge in the fall.