Lawmakers have at last introduced legislation creating the power bill credit program announced last month by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero during her State of the Island address.

Sen. Joe San Agustin introduced the measure, Bill 325-36. Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Telena Nelson, Clynton Ridgell, James Moylan and Jose Terlaje are co-sponsors.

Projected excess revenues for the fiscal year serve as the justification for budget changes that will facilitate the program. The May General Fund report shows the government of Guam is projected to collect $85 million more than budgeted for fiscal 2022.

"For some time, I have been thinking about how we can directly assist our families and with our government collections exceeding the adopted projected revenues for this current fiscal year, our goal is to take that money and provide our people with a program that will provide some relief to families with the rising cost of fuel," San Agustin said in a press release.

San Agustin said the project has support from Guam's finance agencies, the Bureau of Budget and Management Research and the Department of Administration.

He said he spoke to the governor before she delivered the State of the Island address.

"I asked her is there any way she can assist with any (American Rescue Plan) money for (the Guam Power Authority) to help with the people of Guam. She said because of the restrictions they have, they won't be able to. And then she asked me, 'What are you looking at?' Then I explained to her exactly what we introduced. And she goes, 'OK, I can support that,'" San Agustin told the Guam Daily Post.

Bill 325 raises the General Fund budget for fiscal 2022 by about $25.3 million. It then creates the Prugraman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program, and appropriates the $25.3 million to the Guam Power Authority in five equal installments over five months.

The program will grant a $500 credit to each residential and commercial GPA customer, to be disbursed in $100 installments for five months. The bill, as written, specifies the months of July, August, September, October and November.

Since this is a credit program, the money will be credited to customer billings instead of being provided directly to residents.

Emergency session may be requested

In her State of the Island address, the governor said she would sign legislation authorizing a power bill credit program if it is sent to her desk.

As for when Bill 325 can be heard and placed on the session floor, San Agustin said he's been somewhat ill for nearly a week and still has to complete hearings for the upcoming fiscal 2023 budget act before the end of July.

"Hopefully, I can squeeze in this bill somewhere in between this. The sooner I can hear it, the sooner I can ask for, possibly, if we don't have session in July, then I'll ask for (emergency) session," San Agustin said.

Emergency session was called last month to discuss a number of bills intended to ease the price at the gas pump. Lawmakers ultimately passed a fuel tax moratorium, which the governor signed shortly thereafter.