Power bills could ease as GPA fuel gets cheaper

A decision on the new fuel surcharge from the Consolidated Commission on Utilities is expected in May and at least one commissioner is confident the next proposed change will again be a reduction over the last.

The fuel surcharge pays for the cost of the Guam Power Authority's purchase of fuel for its power plants. It is normally adjusted every six months, but in light of declines in oil prices, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, GPA requested a surcharge reduction in March. That rate reduction went into effect this month.

The CCU is set to meet again next week, but any decision on the fuel surcharge would likely wait until May, Commissioner Simon Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post.

"I’m sure there will be an update on the oil situation," he added. "We bought an extra tanker of fuel to max out our storage capacity and a new (surcharge) has to be approved by May’s meeting. I’m confident the (surcharge) will be reduced, though I don’t think we will make that decision until May’s meeting."

May is normally the time the CCU decides on the surcharge proposal to submit to the Public Utilities Commission, which has the final say on rate matters, before the rate is set again in August.

"Between now and then, remember that we are now using oil we bought four months ago at higher prices. The tanker we land next week and the extra tanker we bought for May arrival is like 40% cheaper, but we won’t be using that oil until the summer," Sanchez said.

"There’s always a lag between the time you pay for oil and when you use it. The surcharge has to take into account six months of fuel costs, not just one month and one tanker. But it’s clear to me that the power bill will continue to be reduced in the coming months. Remember that it’s been reduced three times since last year due to plummeting oil prices. This will continue for the rest of this year and into next at a time ratepayers really need it."