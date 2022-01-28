Power bills set to increase

The Public Utilities Commission voted to increase local power bills by an average of $9.38 monthly until the end of July, starting in February.

Despite not being petitioned for a rate increase in local power customers' fuel surcharge, the best financial decision currently for the Guam Power Authority is to raise its rates slightly, the PUC was advised as it considered the change.

The recommendation was made by Frederick Horecky, chief administrative law judge for the PUC, which met Thursday to consider what GPA will assess under its Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, its fuel surcharge, known as LEAC.

GPA petitioned the PUC to maintain the LEAC at its current rate for the next six months, but that was based on outdated information about oil prices, Horecky said. Continuing with the proposal without further consideration wouldn't be prudent, he told commissioners.

But John Benavente, GPA general manager, told the commission the utility can "absorb" any additional financial losses if commissioners choose to maintain the current LEAC rate, shortly before the PUC approved increasing the surcharge.

According to a report filed by Horecky, even though there have been three successive increases in the LEAC over the past six months, the utility saw its "underrecovery," or financial losses due to the insufficient LEAC rate, increase "considerably."

"In July 2021, GPA estimated that the LEAC underrecovery balance would be $7 million as of Dec. 1, 2021. However, the actual underrecovery balance ... was $19.7 million," Horecky wrote.

With the higher revenue deficit now a factor, along with rising oil prices and a limitation for GPA to utilize capital improvement money to offset the underrecovery, Horeky advised the PUC on Thursday of three options to consider:

• Maintain the current LEAC.

• Raise the rate to have an underrecovery balance of $0 by July 31.

• Increase the rate to the point that it prevents further growth of the underrecovery balance.

Horecky recommended the commission adopt the third option, which would raise the rate from 17 cents to 18 cents per kilowatt-hour. The increase, according to the administrative law judge, would translate to an average monthly increase of $9.38 to power bills, which is about a 3.49% hike overall.

"It is advantageous to prevent further growth in the underrecovery balance. Setting the LEAC factor at this level will also possibly prevent the need for a further LEAC increase effective Aug. 1, 2022. Otherwise, a larger increase will be necessary at that time to recover the growing underrecovery balance," Horecky wrote.

The PUC ultimately approved this recommendation, with a vote of 4-1.

Leaving the LEAC as is would increase the underrecovery by about $2.6 million in the next six months, which will raise the balance to an "unprecedented, undesirable" level of $23.2 million by July 31.

"That's not acceptable," he told commissioners, later adding: "At some point it's going to have to be recovered."