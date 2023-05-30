Power bills to drop next month

Many residents are still waiting for power to be restored to their homes following the passage of Typhoon Mawar, but when they do get power back, they will at least be treated to lower energy bills beginning next month.

Effective June 1, the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, the portion of the power bill that pays for fuel, will drop down to about 23 cents per kilowatt-hour. The current price is about 32 cents per kWh.

The rate reduction is even lower than what was proposed in late April, which was nearly 25 cents per kWh.

According to a Public Utilities Commission order dated May 19, dropping the LEAC to 23 cents per kWh for the next eight months would still result in the elimination of any under-recovery, or negative financial impact the Guam Power Authority had experienced due to the difference between the cost of fuel and the ability of rates to have recovered those costs.

The order essentially stated that there were further reductions in fuel prices since April that justified dropping the rate even more.

The PUC ordered that the LEAC should drop to 23 cents per kWh for meters read on or after June 1 through the end of January 2024. The order was an interim order that would be in effect until the PUC meets June 5, when the commission is expected to ratify the order.

In addition to lower energy bills, a law was recently enacted extending the Prugråman Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program another five months. This program provides ratepayers with $500 in power bill credits distributed through $100 monthly disbursements over five months. The extension covers May through September.

The latest update from GPA regarding the restoration of the islandwide power system was released Monday afternoon. It stated that about 21% of system load had been restored, that about 76.9% of substations were energized and that 47.6% of feeders/circuits had been energized.

"Additionally, in an effort to keep the public updated with our progress, we are providing a list of feeders/circuits that are partially energized in various areas around the island," the utility stated. "GPA crews have continued to work through the night with overlapping shifts to continue recovery efforts and energize as many feeders/circuits for each village around the island. The crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to circuits and ultimately to customers. GPA continues to ask for the public’s patience and understanding."

The list of partially energized feeders/circuits, which go through a number of villages, can be found on GPA's Facebook page.