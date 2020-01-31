Power bills to drop 8%

The Public Utilities Commission last night approved a fuel surcharge reduction for Guam Power Authority customers, marking the first decrease since 2016.

The decrease takes effect next month.

The reduced surcharge for the next six months up to the end of July is 13.4 cents per kilowatt-hour, representing a 13% reduction from the current 15.4 cents per kWh and a 8% reduction in the customer's overall power bill.

The rate was recommended by PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky, based on an updated fuel cost analysis from GPA.

While some ratepayers said they were happy rates will fall, they are concerned - and anticipating - that rates will climb up again.

"I think it's a good opportunity ... with everything going up, power should go down," said Monique Ichihara, a mother of one.

She said she is afraid that rates will rise again because they have in the past.

Herriza Tincher said it's good the surcharge will go down but she was not sure the rates would stay that way.

"Maybe in a few months – I don't know," she said, of the surcharge possibly rising.

Currently unemployed, Tincher said she was concerned about the possible increase.

The fuel surcharge is intended to be revenue-neutral. This means GPA is not to profit or lose money on its fuel purchases, leading the surcharge to rise and fall with the market. Adjustments are normally made every six months but can be changed in shorter periods.

As oil prices began to increase over the past few years, so did the surcharge. GPA maintained the surcharge at about 15 cents per kWh for about 1 1/2 years.

Initially, GPA proposed a rate of 13.11 cents per kilowatt-hour, due to favorable fuel prices. This was approved by the Consolidated Commission on Utilities in November 2019. However, while the surcharge is also slightly lower than the rate adopted Thursday night, GPA included in its estimate a 7.5% future fuel price increase.

As Horecky stated, it appears that instead of basing the surcharge on current fuel pricing, GPA added an additional projected fuel price hike over the next six months.

According to GPA, this was a compromise based on the projected decline in fuel prices and expected increases as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its oil-producing nations continue to curtail production through the end of 2020.

Horecky said, based on PUC procedure, the projected fuel prices are based on the five-day average of prices 10 days prior to the PUC meeting.

He recommended that the PUC not allow GPA to utilize price increase projections in the surcharge determination.

Ultimately, fuel prices increased significantly after the November 2019 proposal only to decrease again, showing the volatility of the market.

The 13.4 cents per kWh rate was based on the five-day fuel price average 10 days before Thursday's meeting and does not include future price increases in fuel.

GPA also wanted to include costs from its Demand Side Management program into the fuel surcharge, because it affects fuel consumption. DSM is a rebate program, in which customers can get rebates from GPA for purchasing certain energy-efficient items such as aircon units.

Horecky recommended that DSM not be included in the surcharge yet, as he is still obtaining information from GPA.