Power cost increase takes effect

After some discussion Thursday night, a majority of the members of the Public Utilities Commission voted to implement a midterm hike to the fuel surcharge, as the Guam Power Authority faces significant projected losses due to increases in fuel costs compared to the current rate.

The vote was six to one, with Commissioner Pedro Guerrero placing the lone nay vote.

The surcharge, officially known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, will go up to about 20.9 cents per kilowatt-hour beginning April 1. That represents about a 10.31% increase in the total bill, or $28.69 more in monthly bills for the average residential customer.

The prior surcharge, which was implemented in February, was about 18 cents per kWh. The LEAC has done nothing but go up since February 2021, amid soaring fuel prices.

The surcharge is normally adjusted every six months, but it can be adjusted by the PUC midway if projected losses - or profits - change by more than $2 million when comparing the rate to the cost of fuel.

GPA already was projecting an underrecovery of $17.5 million by the end of July when the surcharge was set at 18 cents per kWh a couple of months ago.

The most recent data provided by GPA showed the underrecovery jumping to $32 million at the end of July if the fuel surcharge did not rise before then.

Throughout its existence, the PUC has never considered such a level of underrecovery acceptable and has taken steps to reduce it as soon as possible, according to PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky, who recommended that the surcharge be raised.

Since February, prices for high-sulfur fuel oil and diesel oil have jumped 30% to 40% respectively, according to Horecky.