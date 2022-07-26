Power credit program passes Legislature

The Guam Legislature has passed Bill 325-36, the power credit program for all residential, master-metered and commercial customers of the Guam Power Authority.

The vote was unanimous, although Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes and Sens. Frank Blas Jr., Telena Neslon and Sabin Perez were absent and excused.

Bill 325 would grant $500 in credit to all residential, master-metered and commercial customers of the Guam Power Authority, to be divided into five $100 credits against customer billings for five months.

The program was at first to be funded only through an appropriation from the fiscal year 2022 General Fund budget, but was amended Monday to include fiscal 2021 excess General Fund revenues and any federal funds that can be used for the purpose of the legislation.

Moreover, no local funds may be used for the program as long as federal funds that can be used for the bill's purpose are available.

There had been concerns about using the General Fund moneys when federal funding under the governor's discretion could be available, although Adelup has stated that they cannot be used for the credit program due to various reasons.

Sen. James Moylan, who had been an initial sponsor to Bill 325, motioned to take his name off the measure Monday.

The senator stated that he was not convinced federal funds could not be utilized, and that he could not place his name "on a measure which endorses the administration's lack of transparency."

"There have been proven cases in recent months with both the CNMI and Hawaii where utility relief programs have been extended to their ratepayers utilizing federal funds. We have received input from Congressman Michael San Nicolas and have also researched how other jurisdictions are addressing their ARP funds. What makes Guam any different? Why are we being forced to use local funds which can be applied to address many other pressing needs such as on our uncontrollable drug epidemic," the senator stated in a release.

Adelup responded to statements made in session Monday, stating that San Nicolas and certain senators were providing misinformation. A statement from the governor's office stressed that a critical direct aid program that is not based on measurable data, such as income thresholds – which instead give cash to people who, as a class, cannot demonstrate an impact – "violates the letter and spirit of the law."

Bill 325 now goes to the governor's desk for a decision - enactment, veto, or take no action and let the measure lapse into law.