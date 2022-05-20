Power customers face steep increases

Ratepayers should prepare to dig deeper into their pockets for electricity as the Guam Power Authority is seeking to increase the fuel surcharge on power bills in three stages over the next several months.

The average residential power bill now costs $307 a month, and at the third phase of the proposed hike, in November, households would be forking out $393 for power, or a 26% increase, according to GPA's request.

Power customers would be paying about double their monthly power cost from five years ago.

GPA is asking for authority to increase the fuel surcharge portion on power bills because of the rising costs of fuel to fire up power plants.

The Public Utilities Commission has the final say on any power rate or surcharge increases.

The first proposed hike would raise the surcharge to 24 cents per kilowatt-hour, or by 14%. Ratepayers consuming an average of 1,000 kWh per month can expect power bills to go up by a little more than $30.

The second proposed hike would begin in September, upping the surcharge by 12%.

The final surcharge hike is proposed to begin in November and would last through the end of January, placing the surcharge at 29.6 cents per kWh, with a 9.6% increase.

By the November period, the total monthly bill for ratepayers using an average 1,000 kWh per month could increase 26%, compared with what they're paying today, to nearly $400.

Ratepayers will see power bills double

The average monthly power cost five years ago was about $189, with just the base rate and fuel surcharge – the two biggest items on a power bill – factored in.

Between February 2018 and January 2019, the monthly cost of base rate and fuel surcharge was $230 on average.

From February 2019 through January 2020, the base rate and fuel surcharge combined resulted in about $232 for an average monthly power bill.

From February 2020 to January 2021, Guam ratepayers saw the cheapest rate during the last five years, as the price of fuel oil crashed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with other factors. The fuel surcharge decreased three times, and the average monthly cost for the base rate and fuel surcharge within those 12 months was just $176.

However, fuel prices were beginning to rise by the end of 2020 and, from February 2021 onward, the fuel surcharge has done nothing but go up. There were four fuel surcharge increases between February 2021 and January 2022, with the average monthly cost being $208.38 for the base rate and surcharge alone.

Facing a $34M shortfall due to fuel cost

If the rate is kept the same, GPA will be $34 million short by July 31, based on the amount of fuel it buys and the fuel surcharge it passes on to customers.

As GPA General Manager John Benavente stated Thursday morning during a work session with the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, factors around the fuel surcharge and its impact are "almost coming to a perfect storm" this summer.

Not only is the ongoing conflict in Ukraine leading to higher fuel prices worldwide, but energy consumption also tends to increase this time of year, as more households use air conditioners when temperatures rise and kids are out of school for summer break.

The situation today is dire, Benavente said, but costs will ease a few years from now when GPA hopes to be less reliant on fossil fuel.

The fuel surcharge, even with higher fuel prices, is expected to fall to about 17 cents per kWh by 2025, if the power system is built up to the point GPA is anticipating. This includes the commissioning of the new Ukudu power plant and integration of more renewable energy facilities.

'Dire situation today'

"That's why it's so important to get the new plant and get the renewables done. And it's happening, we're getting there. It's a very dire situation today, but again, I wanted to also provide that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we are working on that," Benavente said.

Politicians react

Following news of GPA's rate proposal, Sen. James Moylan sent a letter to the governor, asking her to provide relief to ratepayers either through existing law or by pursuing a power bill payment assistance program, as he proposed in Bill 79-36.

"With over $300 million remaining from the (American Recovery Plan Act) funds, funding for this latest calamity should not be an issue, and either program should be acceptable as per Treasury’s guidelines for those rescue funds," Moylan stated in his letter.

The rival Democratic gubernatorial candidate team of Del. Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane called on Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to release immediately $70 million in American Rescue Plan funds to stave off GPA's planned increase, set to begin in July.

According to the latest report submitted to the Guam Legislature as of April 30, there is $344 million in ARP money sitting in the bank, the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane team stated.

“Our people are already having a hard time putting food on the table, paying for gas, and are now forced to find a way to come up with even more money to keep their lights on,” stated Salas Matanane, candidate for lieutenant governor and running mate to San Nicolas.

Leon Guerrero's administration announced it has released more $300 cash aid payments – using federal funds – to help cash-strapped residents.

On Thursday, she said, “our administration is processing and delivering a total of $3,070,500 in direct cash assistance to 10,235 households and individuals through Prugråman Salåppe.”

There will be changes in GPA's power generation as it converts existing assets to use less toxic, but more expensive, fuel oil in order to comply with a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The 60-MW solar facility at Mangilao is expected to come online June 18, and that is expected to reduce GPA's fuel needs.

But Benavente also said there is little indication that high fuel prices will be reversing soon due to higher global demand and reduced supply from sanctions against Russian oil over the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The CCU is to decide Tuesday whether to authorize GPA to proceed with its proposal to the PUC.

Benavente said he hasn't had the opportunity to discuss with the governor whether there are opportunities for federal funds to assist with fuel costs, but said he can ask about that before next week.