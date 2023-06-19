Work to restore and stabilize the island’s power system continued Sunday with the help of Snohomish County Public Utility District employees, from Washington, who were in the northern areas of the island repairing lines.

According to the Guam Power Authority, the Snohomish crew made repairs to the 115 kilovolt transmission line and secured certain distribution feeder lines.

The 115 kV transmission line feeds power to customers in Dededo, Harmon and Tamuning, which meant customers in the areas experienced a scheduled 12-hour outage Sunday.

“The transmission lines vital to the stabilization of the (islandwide power system) sustained widespread damage from Typhoon Mawar. As island power is restored to the community, the repairs to the transmission lines become increasingly critical. The crews will be working along the southbound lane on Route 1 and Route 16 from the Harmon substation toward the airport overpass. They will also be working on the off-ramp toward Dededo,” a GPA news release said.

Affected areas included:

Dededo/Harmon

• Route 16, the right side toward Mobil, Fatima Road, north Liguan, Micronesia Mall, Harmon Loop Road, Cost-U-Less, Compadres Mall, Kenny’s, to include Summer Palace and surrounding areas.

• Route 16, north to laundry facility on both sides, after the Harmon Loop intersection, southbound lane customers to American Bakery, Alageta Street, to include airport hill, Route 16/Route 1 intersection, Shell station, Harmon Villa Apartments and Pia Marine, including St. Paul Christian School to Benavente Street.

• U.S. Navy side, Route 3 to Potts Junction.

Tamuning

• Macheche, Harmon Loop Road left side to Hamburger Road/Adrian Sanchez Street, Smithbridge, and Tumon Village Apartments.

• Route 1 from St. John’s School to Carlos Heights and Sgambelluri Street, Two Lovers Point to Tanguisson.