The Guam Power Authority yesterday announced the following power outages:

Asan

• On Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., power will be shut off in the area of Asan Memorial Beach Park, so GPA crews can do maintenance work.

Barrigada Heights

• On Thursday, Feb. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., power will be shut off in the areas of Guam Waterworks water pumps M-17A, M-17 and M20.

GPA crews will be performing maintenance work, and contractors will be installing new hardware near overhead primary power lines, to improve power quality and reliability.

Tumon

• On Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., power will be shut off in the areas of Tun Ramon Street, Santos Street and Joaquin Santos Street, the VIP Restaurant, Acanta Mall, Live House, Tumon Bay Lobster & Grill, Lotus Surf Shop, Fuji Ichiban, Villa De Coco, Blue Pacific Lattice, Kitetsu Apartments and Guam Villa Apartments.

GPA crews will be installing new underground primary power line cables.

• On Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., power will be shut off in the areas of Outback Steak House, Guam Plaza Hotel, Tarza Waterpark, Rivera Lane, Chichirica Land and Bisita Lane.

GPA crews will be installing new underground primary power line cables. GPA asks customers using backup generators, to make sure their main breakers are in the open position to ensure GPA crews working on lines are safe.