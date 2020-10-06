Power outages reported in various villages

The Guam Power Authority has received outage reports in the following areas: Iglesias Street in Yigo; Mogfog area of Yigo; Famha and Dero Road areas of Ordot; Kina Court to Helmand Apartments in Barrigada; Apra Heights; Malojloj and areas of Konga Road in Chalan Pago.

Line crews dispatched to outage areas, according to spokesman Art Perez.

There's no estimated time for restoration.

GPA's trouble hotlines are: 475-1472, 475-1473, 475-1474.

Weather watch

Guam has seen heavy rain and strong winds all morning.

The National Weather Service, Guam Office, issued an airport wind advisory that will be in effect until 11 a.m.

Residents can expect winds from the south-southeast of up to 23 miles per hour with gusts up to more than 30 mph with heavier showers.