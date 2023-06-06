All three of the island's major telecommunications providers continue to work to restore full services, but progress is largely being stalled by lack of power to cellular sites and other difficulties.

Nearly two weeks after Typhoon Mawar struck the island, customers are likely still experiencing intermittent if not extended outages while trying to make calls, send messages, or access the web on their cell phones.

Both GTA Teleguam and Docomo Pacific are pointing to power issues, though issues getting fuel to generators has eased along with shorter gas lines. IT&E is keeping services up using generator power.

Docomo

The majority of Docomo mobile cell sites managed to skirt significant damage from Mawar, according to a release from the company, but power remains an obstacle to full coverage.

"We are continuing to closely monitor (the Guam Power Authority's) restoration," Docomo public relations manager Jared Roberto told The Guam Daily Post. "When they power up an area with island power, which in turn powers up a cell site, we head there and assess if fiber network providing connectivity is not damaged and whether the radio antennas are properly aligned."

Though refueling generators was a challenge last week, refueling teams have noticed shorter lines at Mobil and Shell gas stations on island, he said.

Portable generators are being deployed to strategic sites to try and maximize coverage, and Docomo rapid-response teams have been put on the priority list for vehicle, facility, and generator refueling.

Docomo customers in the southern villages will have a tougher time getting cell service back. According to the company, fiber networks supporting several cell sites sustained storm damage, meaning getting power online won't bring connections back up.

Service teams are assessing fiber networks in the south. They will also have to assess offline home and business internet, as well as cable television and landline services, which could take longer to restore.

In the meantime, Docomo said its customers can expect:

• No disconnections until further notice.

• No data caps for mobile data customers.

• Connection without load for prepaid customers.

GTA

GTA Teleguam faces similar power woes as Docomo.

Wireless network outages are mainly due to a lack of power at wireless cell sites, according to a release from the company, with fuel lines and the restoration of island power slowing reactivation.

"However, our crews are working 24/7 to keep sites fueled and operational while we also assess and repair damaged sites," the company stated. "Customers that are experiencing wireless service issues can contact our support center for updates."

Restoration of island power is required to provide full home and business internet, television and landline phone services, according to GTA.

The company's core network is fully operational, with off-island internet connections stable. The company is working with the Guam Power Authority to get GTA's core network on island power.

IT&E

The Guam Daily Post asked IT&E representatives whether power and fuel issues were significantly impacting services, but no response was received as of press time Monday.

IT&E is running generators to connect sites and keep subscribers connected, according to a release from the company.

Service was restored to several southern villages after the typhoon while restoration efforts in affected areas continue, the company stated. Additional manpower from Saipan has arrived here to assist with restoration efforts.

IT&E said its customers have access to:

• Unlimited data for postpaid customers.

• Free data tethering.

• No suspension of services until further notice.

• Waived finance charges and late fees for May and June.

"As a community, Typhoon Mawar has tested our resilience," stated Jim Oehlerking, CEO of IT&E. "With so much damage to infrastructure, it's a difficult process, but day by day we are making progress and are determined to connect our subscribers to the best possible service."