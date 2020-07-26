An increase in oil prices and shipping costs could mean higher monthly power bills for Guamanians.

The Public Utilities Commission, which decides utility rate matters, is expected to discuss the fuel surcharge on July 30.

The Guam Power Authority noted the increasing costs of meeting the island’s power needs.

If the surcharge isn't raised in August, that only increases pressure to raise rates in January, Consolidated Commission on Utilities member Simon Sanchez told The Guam Daily Post.

"We stood by our recommendation two months ago. ... The numbers are the numbers, we shared them with the PUC," Sanchez said. "We have confidence they will review those numbers as we did and make their own decision, but it's clear to us from the numbers, the (surcharge) will have to go up."

Earlier this year, as oil prices fell to record lows amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the surcharge was decreased.

Now, with rebounding oil prices, GPA potentially faces an under-recovery of nearly $17 million by January if the surcharge isn't increased, according to GPA documents.

The surcharge is meant to offset GPA's fuel costs. GPA can request the PUC to approve adjustments to the surcharge as oil prices rise or fall. It is normally adjusted every six months. The current surcharge period ends this month.

In order to fully recoup millions in projected under-recovery, or losses, on fuel purchases if the rate was to be left unchanged, the surcharge would need to be raised to about 11.4 cents per kilowatt-hour from August to January 2021.

To recover half of the loss, which GPA has done in the past, the surcharge would need to be raised to about 10 cents per kWh for the same period.

No new recommendation

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities, which oversees GPA, discussed the potential rate changes Thursday.

The current surcharge is 8.6 cents per kilowatt hour, including 0.3 cents for GPA's rebate program.

The utility, in May, recommended 8.9 cents per kWh beginning in June, but this did not include the rebate costs.

Had it been approved, GPA wanted to hold its recommended rate up until January, but PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky disagreed with that proposal as it deviated from procedure.

During that earlier meeting, Horecky also noted that with fuel prices being low, it would be prudent to extend all possible savings to ratepayers.

GPA General Manager John Benavente warned that decreasing the recommended rate would lead to greater under-recovery on fuel purchases by the end of July.

Increased shipping, handling costs

Another factor pressuring a surcharge increase is the cost for shipment and handling.

While the CCU did not act further on the surcharge, members approved a supply contract with Hyundai Corp. at an estimated cost of about $277 million for an initial three years. The PUC also must issue a final approval for the contract.

The shipping fixed premium fee for Hyundai is about $16.6 per barrel or 44% higher than the fixed fee with current supplier Mobil.

Mobil had the option of extending the current contract but opted not to, which required GPA to put out a new bid, according to Benavente.

"Part of it is because of the different cost in the changes in regulation requiring ships coming in to port be burning ultra low sulfur diesel," he said regarding Mobil's decision.

CCU and GPA officials appeared to be referring to the revised MARPOL Annex VI regulations issued by the International Maritime Organization, which required reduced sulfur content in fuel oil used by ships.

Low sulfur fuel oil is more expensive than heavy fuel oil. The revisions went into effect in January.