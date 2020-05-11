Power rates may change again in June

Ratepayers may see another change – possibly a drop – to the fuel surcharge in June, rather than August as initially anticipated.

If the surcharge does drop, it will provide some relief to many Guamanians who are just getting by after losing their jobs or having their work hours cut.

But it's still uncertain that the recommended adjustment will be another reduction from the prior rate, although Simon Sanchez, a member of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, is optimistic that will be the case.

The surcharge pays for fuel, intended to be revenue-neutral, and is normally adjusted every six months. Utility officials did approve an interim downward adjustment for April as COVID-19 and other market factors led to sudden drops in fuel oil pricing.

The next adjustment was expected to take effect in August, but Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente said that he is hoping to present a surcharge that goes from June 2020 to January 2021. For now, there is no recommended change to the surcharge.

But it appears pricing has been favorable to GPA so far.

A recent shipment of 260,000 barrels was expected to come in at a cost of about $37 per barrel. It arrived at about $31 per barrel, according to Benavente. In March, when GPA proposed the surcharge reduction for April, it was projecting costs at $53 per barrel from April 1 to the end of July.

While GPA has existing inventory bought at that cost and doesn't anticipate using the recent shipment until later in the year, Benavente said, GPA had placed an order for another 300,000 barrels expected to arrive around May 15.

"That, I'm hoping, will be around $31 a barrel also," he added.

GPA is currently crunching its numbers, and there are other factors to consider, such as generator overhauls, what units will be available and the price of diesel, according to Benavente. But even diesel prices, which are generally higher than the residual fuel oil GPA mainly uses, have gone down to about $55 per barrel compared to $80 per barrel in October.

Benavente doesn't believe costs will fall much lower.

"We're almost at the bottom of the barrel in fuel costs. I don't expect this to come to $20 or $15 (per barrel). It's going to start inching up. So therefore the most savings we can get is probably right around now," he added.

"That's what I want you to do. I want you to do the numbers and all your different projections," CCU Chairman Joey Duenas said during a recent commission meeting.

"Just as this happened with Saudi Arabia and Russia, the other side is it could also come back where they start to really tighten up," he added, referring to disagreements between the two major oil-producing countries that led to a price war.

"I saw that Saudi Arabia is really curtailing its production, so is Russia, so is a whole bunch of countries. ... The other thing is I always want us to remember we're not buying oil from Saudi Arabia. What we're doing is buying RFO, which is part of the refinery process. ... So the refineries also have a role to play in this."