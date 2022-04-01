Power rates to go up again; average monthly bill to cost $28 more

By John O'Connor

After some discussion Thursday night, a majority of members at the Public Utilities Commission decided to implement a mid-term hike to the fuel surcharge, as the Guam Power Authority faces significant projected losses due to increases in fuel costs compared to the current rate.

The vote was six to one, with Commissioner Pedro Guerrero placing the lone nay vote.

The surcharge, officially known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, will go up to about 20.9 cents per kilowatt-hour beginning April 1. That represents about a 10.31% increase in the total bill, or $28.69 more to pay in monthly bills for the average residential customer.

The prior surcharge, which was just implemented in February, was at about 18 cents per kWh. It has done nothing but go up since February 2021 amid soaring fuel prices.

The surcharge is normally adjusted every six months but it can be adjusted by the PUC midway if projected losses - or profits - changes by more than $2 million when comparing the rate to the cost of fuel.

GPA was already projecting an under-recovery of $17.5 million by the end of July when the surcharge was set to 18 cents per kWh a couple months ago.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and other factors have since caused drastic increases in costs.

The most recent data provided by GPA showed their under-recovery jumping up to $32 million at the end of July if the fuel surcharge did not rise before then.

Throughout its existence, the PUC has never considered such a level of under-recovery acceptable and has taken steps to reduce it as soon as possible, according to PUC Chief Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky, who recommended that the surcharge be raised.

Moreover, raising the surcharge to 20.9 cents per kWh won't eliminate the $32 million projected under-recovery. It is only anticipated to reduce it to $20 million.

GPA General John Benavente had said during a meeting of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities last week that an increase to the fuel surcharge could be pushed back to May 1. Other discussions during that meeting indicated a month delay could give leeway to ratepayers and grant some time to see where fuel costs might land considering uncertainty in prices.

But regardless of the CCU's position, it is the PUC that holds ultimate responsibility and authority over the fuel surcharge.

CCU Chairman Joey Duenas attended Thursday's PUC meeting and said he did support Horecky's recommendation in light of fuel costs and wanting to avoid potential issues with fuel supplies.

"I don't want you to think the CCU is going to step back and say we don't support this. I do," he added.

Since February, prices for high-sulfur fuel oil and diesel oil have jumped 30% to 40% respectively, according to Horecky.

Future fuel price trends have always been uncertain, but for anyone arguing the PUC should delay action on the surcharge due to uncertainty in fuel prices, the current data is "not encouraging," he added.

The decision on whether to raise the fuel surcharge must be based on the best available information, Horecky said.

In addition, waiting until May to implement a rate increase will require a higher surcharge of about 21.8 cents per kWh, according to the data submitted by GPA.

Horecky questioned how that could be synonymous with giving "leeway" to ratepayers. And if fuel prices did unexpectedly go down next month, raising the surcharge now would allow GPA to start recovering the under-recovery it already has, Horecky said.