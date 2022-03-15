Local residents Chris and Melissa Bruce are inviting the community for a prayer event for the Ukrainian crisis this Sunday at the beach area near the governor's complex in Adelup.

"I think everybody's feeling a little bit of the strain and kind of the stress of what's going on with any country aggressing another country. But I also know it's not the Russian people. So, we were kind of trying to figure out what could we possibly do in a situation like that," Chris Bruce told The Guam Daily Post. "And for us the first thing that comes to mind is a prayer event, get as many people together that want to to pray for the people of Ukrain and the people of Russia that there will be some sort of resolution in this situation."

The aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine had sent out reverberations throughout the world. Ukrainian residents have described harrowing accounts of shootings, bombings, close calls and lost loved ones.

Within Russia, antiwar protests have been met with police crackdowns. On Guam, members of the local Russian community, many of whom are seeking asylum, have protested the invasion and the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Everyone is invited to Sunday's prayer event, Chris Bruce said.

"We are all in this together, regardless of background and nationality or ethnicity. We are all humans in this together and we want peace. We're just praying for peace," he added.