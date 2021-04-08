Prayers and a moment of silence for former mayors of Umatac, Agat

Mayors, vice mayors and their guests on Wednesday offered prayers and a moment of silence for a former Agat village commissioner who died March 13, and a former Umatac mayor who was found dead with stab wounds and beating marks last weekend.

At the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting, mayors also included in their prayers current mayors who are "recuperating" from recent incidents, including Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and Chalan Pago-Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue.

World War II survivor Antonio R. Terlaje was Agat commissioner, now the equivalent of Agat mayor, from 1977 to 1981.

Former Umatac Mayor Daniel Sanchez, who served the village from 2005 to 2009, was found dead Saturday night and two murder suspects are being held on bail.

A 'sad' day for the village

The current mayor of Umatac, Johnny "Bada" Quinata, said it was a "sad" day for the people of the village who woke up Sunday morning to the news of a homicide involving their former mayor.

"We were all surprised. We're just all surprised. Everybody is still freaking out. Even at the rosary last night, we're still talking about it, still nobody believes that he's gone," Quinata said.

He offered his condolences to the Sanchez family, and asked them and the villagers to "stay strong."

Quinata, like other GovGuam officials and residents, hopes that justice will be served in this case, which he said broke the peace and quiet in the southern village. As of the 2010 Census, the population of Umatac was 782.

"We don't know if he's still alive (after stabbing) and he's trying to get out but the door was locked. I can't say because I wasn't there. This is just coming from the family," he said. "It was just a surprise to all of us."