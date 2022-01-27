The Gifted and Talented Education program will be accepting pre-screening applications for upcoming year, starting on Feb. 7.

The GATE Pre-Kindergarten program offers activities that address the physical, social, emotional, and intellectual needs of our students, according to a press release. Students enrolled in this program will participate in an accelerated curriculum that fosters eager and effective learners.

To qualify for placement in the GATE Pre-Kindergarten program, a child must:

• Reside on the island of Guam

• Be 4 years of age by July 31, 2022 (born between Aug. 1, 2017 – July 31, 2018)

• Be able to interact with others without the presence of a parent or guardian

• Participate in three tests and score a minimum of 130 on any of the listed assessments or obtain an overall minimum score of 350: visual-motor integration test; vocabulary test; visual-closure test. Applications are available at https://tinyurl.com/yckwr9ft.

Applications are also available at any of the following GATE Pre-Kindergarten school sites:

• Astumbo Elementary School: 671-300-6921

• B.P. Carbullido Elementary School: 671-300-4284

• Harry S. Truman Elementary School: 671-300-5366

• Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School: 671-300-2422

• M.U. Lujan Elementary School: 671-300-1470

• Machananao Elementary School: 671-300-1285

• H.B. Price Elementary School: 671-300-3326

Parents are asked to submit their child’s birth certificate with the pre-screening application. Applications can be submitted electronically at GATE@gdoe.net or via hardcopy at GDOE’s Central Office in Tiyan.

Deadline to submit pre-screening applications is April 15.

Testing will be conducted between March 1 and May 13. If selected, parents must provide transportation to and from their school site.

For more information, call the Division of Curriculum & Instruction at 671-300-1635 or email GATE@gdoe.net.