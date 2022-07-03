Precinct officials' stipend back to $350

Get paid $350 for a one-day job.

That's what the Guam Election Commission is offering as it begins searching for 335 precinct officials for the Aug. 27 primary elections.

Each of the 67 precincts will have five precinct officials, who will have custody of the ballots on the day of the primaries.

In the 2020 primaries, precinct officials' stipend went up to $450 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic that brought with it several restrictions, from mandatory masks to crowd limits and social distancing. Of that amount, $100 was covered by federal pandemic relief funds.

This time around, there are no additional federal pandemic funds to pay the precinct officials that extra $100, said GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

The commission has relied on political parties to help find precinct officials. The parties have until July 6 to send GEC a list of their precinct officials.

After July 6, if vacancies remain, members of the community can contact GEC to apply to be precinct officials, who then will be required to undergo GEC training.

Anyone who wants to apply is encouraged to call GEC at 671-477-9791, or visit its website at gec.guam.gov to download the application.

Early voting, meanwhile, starts July 28 at The Westin Resort Guam.