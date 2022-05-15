Pregnancy fairness act draws scrutiny

While the Guam Department of Labor agrees with the concept behind introduced legislation aimed at ensuring workplace accommodations are made for employees who are pregnant, Deputy Director Gerard Toves listed a number of concerns and suggestions with the bill during a public hearing Wednesday.

Bill 297-36, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, would make it unlawful to not provide "reasonable accommodations to the known limitations related to the pregnancy, child birth, or related medical conditions of an employee." The only exception is if the employer can demonstrate that the accommodation would "impose an undue hardship" on their business.

Otherwise, the bill also bars employers from forcing employees to accept anything other than reasonable accommodations, forcing employees to take leave if another accommodation can be made, denying employment opportunities due to pregnancy, or taking adverse actions against employees requesting or using reasonable accommodations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Among GDOL's concerns and suggestions, Toves said the term "reasonable accommodations" seemed vague. Toves was reading testimony on behalf of GDOL Director David Dell'Isola.

"The term is subjected without context or reference. The term 'to accept an accommodation' may also be subject to differing interpretations," Toves read aloud.

GDOL suggested incorporating federal standards as guidance for such accommodations.

"Utilizing the same set of standards as used in the federal government lends credibility and provides a wealth of interpretive resources that would otherwise be unobtainable should Guam DOL have to start from scratch to provide meaningful guidance. ... Without concise guidance that can be used by the employer and the employee, it is likely the bill would be administratively unenforceable if passed," Toves said.

GDOL also suggested defining who would be covered employees under the measure and to include definitions for certain terms, while also noting that there is no apparent funding mechanism in Bill 297 for enforcement.

"As currently written, fines indicated ... would have to be deposited in the General Fund. To support continued enforcement efforts and to defray costs ... it would be appropriate to have the fines directed back to the Fair Employment Practice Division to partially fund the activity," Toves said, adding that such language is not unprecedented.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who introduced Bill 297, stated during the hearing that she appreciated and would look at GDOL's comments and recommendations, but also emphasized the reasoning behind the bill.

"When you can't even get a scheduled shift changed because you have to go to your medical pregnancy appointment, there's an issue. If you can't have a simple water bottle next to you because you're pregnant because you need to drink so often, then there's a problem. If you can't be given the accommodation to be given a chair, if you can't be given the accommodation to have someone help lift while you're pregnant, those are the simple things that literally employers don't want to afford," Muña Barnes said, adding that she has heard these issues from constituents.

"I thought we had all these provisions in place. I thought even the federal government regulations as it relates to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act is in place, GovGuam is in place. ... It's always been said, you shouldn't have to legislate common sense. But in cases like this, and with the example of this bill, you do. You have to literally spell it out so the employers can listen," the vice speaker said.