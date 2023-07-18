A man was accused of strangling a pregnant woman known to him last week and a couple of times in April.

On July 12 at about 9 p.m., police met with a woman who reported Rowyn Camino Llamado, 38, had assaulted her, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The woman reported that earlier in the day, around 3 p.m., while she was in a car with Llamado, he became upset and threatened to hurt her.

“The defendant then wrapped his front arm around her neck,” according to the complaint, which added the woman became scared and started to cry.

When the woman stepped out of the car, Llamado refused to return her phone, but when she walked to her neighbor's house for help, Llamado allegedly threw the victim's phone and car keys at the woman.

She also reported that sometime in April this year, Llamado and the woman had an argument during which he put one hand around her neck and his fingers in her mouth. The woman said she had a hard time breathing as a result. Llamado also allegedly slapped her mouth, resulting in a cut.

Three days after the incident in April, the woman accused Llamado of trying to choke her, and that he also “slapped her mouth repeatedly with an open palm.”

The woman said she took photos of the incident with her phone, but Llamado deleted the photos, according to the complaint.

The report indicates the woman also told officers she is currently pregnant.

Llamado was charged with strangulation and family violence as third-degree felonies, three counts of misdemeanor family violence, and assault of an unborn child as a misdemeanor.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Llamado faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

On July 14, Llamado was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, as ordered by Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison.