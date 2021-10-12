Pregnant women more vulnerable to COVID-19

A pregnant woman has about twice the likelihood of developing severe COVID-19 and about 17% the chance of dying from COVID-19 compared to someone who is not pregnant, said Dr. Annette David.

Dr. David, who serves as chairperson of the Guam State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup, said in addition to those statistics, there's a rise in pediatric cases, underscoring the message to pregnant moms and moms who recently gave birth to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine protects not just them, but also potentially their unborn child. So the antibodies they create from the vaccine are passed on to the baby who is unborn and gives the baby protection once the baby is born,” David stated.

“So it’s very important for pregnant women to really protect themselves from this virus."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that from Jan. 22, 2020 to Oct. 4, 2021 - there were 127,193 COVID-19 cases among pregnant women. Of those, 22,329 were hospitalized and there were 171 deaths.

Data reported to CDC as of Sept. 3 showed 29,025 women with COVID-19 who completed pregnancy and 266 had pregnancy losses.

Other information shared with CDC, shows that of the of 3,750 positive COVID-19 moms:

• 305 babies had positive PCR tests.

• 3,431 babies tested negative

• 14 babies tested had indeterminate results.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said compared with pregnant women without COVID-19, those "with COVID are more likely to have a preterm birth or a stillbirth."

"This very much demonstrates with a huge amount of evidence that pregnant women are at high risk of COVID-19, and their babies are at high risk as well," she stated last month during a presentation to the Infectious Disease Society of America.

Pediatric cases

Dr. David added that vaccination for pregnant moms is an important consideration because of the rise in pediatric cases, particularly this year. Officials have attributed the rise, at least in part, to the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is more transmissible than the original virus.

"It is very worrisome and we have to do everything that we can to protect the children who, as you know, are still not eligible for the vaccine. And so the only protection children have is for everyone around them to be vaccinated. So it’s like creating a circle of protection around the children.”

GMH officials confirmed that the moms of the newborn babies who tested positive for COVID-19 at Guam Memorial Hospital did have the virus.

Last week, the Joint Information Center reported five pediatric COVID-19 cases at GMH, the youngest, at the time, being a 1-day-old baby, followed by babies only 2 days old, 1-month-old, and 22 months old, as well as an 8-year-old child.

As of Monday afternoon, officials confirmed there were no COVID-19 pediatric cases in GMH.

“We are very relieved, happy and blessed to be sharing this news, particularly after spiking to five COVID-19 pediatric patients last week. The infants were treated for COVID-19 and stable enough to be discharged to their homes; the 8-year-old has been cleared of COVID,” said GMH spokesperson Mai Habib.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

CDC health advisory and concerns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in August, said studies show that the COVID-19 vaccination is safe for pregnant women.

On Sept. 29, CDC issued an urgent health advisory to “increase COVID-19 vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future to prevent serious illness, deaths, and adverse pregnancy outcomes.”

At least one local doctor has shared concerns with COVID-19 vaccines and its impact on pregnant moms. In emails to Department of Public Health and Social Services, Dr. Thomas Shieh, in August, said he his clinic was tracking their pregnant moms vaccinated for COVID-19, noting that many received their vaccine in their second and third trimester and were doing fine.

However, he noted that 33% of of first trimester miscarriages compared to clinic average of unvaccinated first-trimester miscarriage rate of around 8%.

“I understand that national organization are now recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant mothers, but it’s based on early data with majority of pregnant moms receiving their COVID-19 vaccine in their second and third trimester,” he wrote. “And furthermore, with the roll out and lack of reporting and follow up of post-COVID-19 related miscarriages, I think we have to raise the possibility of the increase in post vaccine miscarriage rate and its association by gathering more data and follow up.”

Dr. David added that there’s evidence from studies where there were no safety concerns in labs or human clinical trials.

“In the clinical trials for the vaccines, when they looked at the human volunteers who were in the clinical trails, for Pfizer, for example, they had tens of thousands of volunteers. Of those who volunteered, there were 23 women who became pregnant while on the trial. And only one of the 23 suffered a fetal loss, so they unmasked, or uncovered, her records and it turned out that she had gotten the placebo, not the vaccine.”

She added there are multiple safety monitoring systems in place in the U.S. to look at the safety and side effects of the vaccine, particularly in pregnant women.

“Right now, there are over 200,000 cases of pregnant women who have gotten the vaccine without any increase in safety (concerns),” she said. “The overwhelming evidence is these vaccines are safe in pregnancy. Of course, women have to make these decisions in conjunction with their physicians, but it’s important for physicians to be promoting the right messages.”

Reporting

DPHSS Chima Mbakwem, DPHSS COVID-19 containment/isolation lead said health care providers submit to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System any negative reaction to vaccines, which are then investigated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“They investigate all those cases to make sure they have an account or understanding of those adverse events, ... because this is what actually guides us in understanding the efficacy and the side effects of the vaccine,” Mbakwem said. “CDC’s recommendations for vaccine for pregnant women was published last week and the DPHSS sent out a physician advisory yesterday in line with that CDC recommendation - and that recommendation is well researched and explains the role of the medical provider.”

David said women also can go to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology website for information.

“This is the official academic organization in the U.S. that oversees all obstetricians and gynecologists who are board-certified. They have come out with a very strong position statement encouraging all pregnant women to get the vaccine,” she said.