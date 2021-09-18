As of 6 p.m. Saturday, there were 79 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

Joint Information Center officials said more than half, more specifically 41, of those patients are unvaccinated.

At the Guam Memorial Hospital, there are 48 patients, eight of whom are in the intensive care unit with three of those patients needing a ventilator. At the Guam Regional Medical City, there are 31 patients, six of whom are in the ICU, and two on ventilators.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a preliminary case count of 89 new cases of COVID-19 from 915 tests conducted on Sept. 17. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, Sept. 20, the JIC reported.

To date, there have been a total of 13,438 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 179 deaths, 2,602 cases in active isolation, and 10,657 not in active isolation. As of Sept. 17, the CAR Score is 36.2.