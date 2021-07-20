The very first day of school which will be in about three weeks is usually both exciting and stressful for children and parents alike. However, preparation - yours and your child's – can greatly reduce anxiety. There are many simple things you can do to help prepare your kindergartener for his or her new adventure. Below are some suggestions:

1. Prepare your child. Begin talking about kindergarten a week or two before the first day of school. Make it a daily routine to spend a few minutes talking about school. Explain what goes on there. Talk about the fun activities your child will engage in such as story time, playtime, recess, and snack time.

2. Visit the school. A few days before the first day, go to the school with your child. Walk around the kindergarten area. Find your child's classroom, bathrooms, cafeteria, library, and the nurse’s office. If you have older children attending the same school, show your kindergartener where his or her siblings’ classrooms are located as well.

3. Try to meet the teacher before school starts. If possible, meet your child's new teacher before the first day of school and spend some time in the classroom to orient your child to his or her new surroundings. This visit can really alleviate a lot of anxiety for you and your child. Also, introduce your child to the principal, the secretary, and the office staff.

4. Set up a playtime on the school playground. You can do this with some of the other children entering the kindergarten program. This will set up a support system on the first day and help your child become familiar with his or her new surroundings.

5. Create a school day routine. Transition your child to a school day schedule s/he will follow once the school year starts. Have your child go to bed earlier, go through your morning routine, and get in the car or to the bus stop on time. Also establish a place for doing homework. Routines help children feel comfortable, and establishing a solid school routine will make the first day of school go much smoother for the both of you.

6. Go shopping together. Make a special event of going shopping for school uniforms and school supplies.

7. The big day. When the first day arrives, get up early, get dressed and have a good breakfast. Then leave for school together. It is important for you to accompany your child to school on the first day. Most employers will give their employees the needed time off. If you absolutely cannot go, have your child go with another relative, an adult friend, and/or other children. This will give your child a greater sense of security.

8. Establish a "goodbye routine" with your child. Having a routine when you leave to go to the store or out for other errands will help your child know that you are coming back and will make saying goodbye on the first day of school easier for everyone.

Your child’s first day of school is a momentous occasion and many parents will want to save this memory. If you are one of those parents, bring a camera or video recorder along. When your child graduates from high school thirteen years from now, you will look back at this first day and enjoy the memories.

Elizabeth Hamilton, M.E., MA, is a teacher with 31 years of professional experience. You can write to her at successfullearner@yahoo.com with your questions or comments.