Dysphagia, or difficulty swallowing, is just one of the challenges people living with dementia face. To help families and caregivers help their loved ones manage this condition, Sibyl Crisostomo, a certified speech-language pathologist at Guam Regional Medical City, will offer a virtual presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. today.

Her presentation is part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the University of Guam School of Health, according to a release from UOG.

Crisostomo also specializes in preventing, assessing, diagnosing, and treating disorders in speech, language, cognitive-communication and swallowing. After her presentation, Crisostomo will be available to answer questions from group participants.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

GWEP and the Guam Museum are also partnering again this month to offer virtual tours of the museum's seventh gallery, "I Finaloffan yan I Ma'mai'la," or "Our Past and Our Future."

According to a press release, the virtual tour is designed for families with elders and those with dementia unable to visit the museum in person. Highlighting Guam's economic and political development, including the CHamoru revitalization of cultural traditions and language, the gallery also explores the island's future.

Guam Museum curator Michael Lujan Bevacqua will conduct the virtual tour series. He holds a doctorate in ethnic studies and specializes in CHamoru history, language and culture, according to the release.

Register online

To attend the "Swallowing and Dysphagia in Persons with Dementia" virtual presentation, register at:

• https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

To attend the Guam Museum virtual tour, "I Finaloffan yan I Ma'mai'la" (Our Past and Our Future), register at:

• https://zoom.us/j/92072878067, for 6 to 8 p.m. April 27

• https://zoom.us/j/92072878067, for 10 a.m. to noon April 30

Fore more information, call Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez at 671-735-2883, or email gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu, or call Rhoda Orallo at 671-735-3277 or email nfcspmgr@teleguam.net.