President Biden announces all adults to be eligible for vaccinations by May 1; plan brings nation 'closer to normal' by July 4

The president wants all adults in all states and territories eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

In his first prime time address today, President Joe Biden announced his administration will implement the next phase in his strategy, which he said would bring the nation closer to normal by July 4th, Independence Day.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's plan was to vaccinate a little more than the 100,000 Guamanians necessary to achieve herd immunity by July 21, which is Guam's Liberation Day.

The President's plan would require that Guam, as well as other states and territories, receive additional COVID-19 vaccines.

Guam just about a week ago received its 35,260 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for the month of March. An additional 1,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson also were recently received but officials aren't going to administer those until they've fully immunized the approximately 7,000 individuals who were overdue their second shots due to last month's shortage for those with scheduled immunization visits.

As of Thursday night, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and their partners had provided 29,310 Guamanians with both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The White House noted that in the past seven weeks, the Biden administration has delivered over 81 million vaccinations to Americans.

In the coming weeks, the his administration will make every adult in the U.S. eligible for vaccination no later than May 1, the White House stated.

"The White House COVID-19 Response Team has concluded that the accelerated vaccination efforts will enable prioritized vaccinations to be far enough along by end of April that all eligibility restrictions for vaccinations can be lifted by May 1.