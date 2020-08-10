President orders $400 unemployment benefit

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would provide $400 in weekly unemployment aid for people who have lost their jobs.

However, Trump said for every $400 in weekly benefit, states and territories must pay $100 of the cost.

The federal government, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, shall, subject to certain limitations, "approve a lost wages assistance program that authorizes the governor to provide a $400 payment per week, which shall reflect a $300 federal contribution, to eligible claimants from the week of unemployment ending Aug. 1, 2020," according to Trump's Aug. 8 memo to the heads of the U.S. Department of Labor, Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

The $400 weekly benefits for the unemployed apply to the territories, according to Trump's memo.

The president also signed another executive order continuing the pause on federal student loan payments and interest through the end of the year.

"My administration, recognizing the acute financial distress affecting families across the country, has worked to quickly provide billions of dollars in relief to supplement unemployment benefits and help businesses keep their workers employed, in addition to zeroing federal student loan interest and delaying Tax Day. In total, nearly $3 trillion has been appropriated for emergency funding related to COVID-19," the president stated in the memo.

"Because many of the relief programs created by the Congress have expired or will shortly expire, my administration and the Republican leadership in the United States Senate have proposed multiple options to continue to provide needed relief to Americans," he added.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in a statement, said: "We will also be working to gain further clarity on the president's new initiative to pay the unemployed $400 a week on a cost-share basis, its applicability to the territories, and the potential cost to Guam. I ask everyone to keep in mind that the president's actions are only hours old and the impact of them may not be fully understood until agency guidance (is) published. As we learn more, we will share that information with you."

Guam's cost share for 20 weeks this year could be as high as $60 million, based on 30,000 unemployed benefit claimants.

The issue could become part of the Guam Legislature's budget talks starting today.

Guam cost, process for unemployment aid

Del. Michael San Nicolas said for the $400 weekly unemployment aid to be available, the governor needs to request the program, fund 25% of the payouts, and handle the costs and logistics of the local administration of the program.

The program as established will run through Dec. 6, 2020, or until $44 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds is depleted, or until a similar relief package is passed by the Congress, San Nicolas stated.

"This memoranda does apply to Guam and the territories, however, it needs to be applied for, implemented, and 25% funded by the local government. If this is a commitment the governor is willing to make, it is necessary for the local government to move forward as quickly as possible, as other jurisdictions will be doing the same, the funds are limited, and the implementation may take some time," San Nicolas stated.

"While the Presidential Memoranda provides a mechanism to extend some unemployment relief, it taps into already strained funding sources, and could impede necessary compromises in ongoing negotiations for legislative relief that is not funded from at-risk sources," San Nicolas added. "We will continue to engage leadership on a legislative solution and will apprise the people of any substantive developments."