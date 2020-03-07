President signs $8.3B appropriation bill for coronavirus outbreak response

President Trump has signed HR 6074 into law, providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the bill provides FY2020 supplemental appropriations for

• the Food and Drug Administration,

• the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention,

• the National Institutes of Health, and

• the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.

In addition, the bill provides supplemental appropriations for

• the Small Business Administration,

• the Department of State, and

• the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The supplemental appropriations are designated as emergency spending, which is exempt from discretionary spending limits.

The programs funded by the bill address issues such as

• developing, manufacturing, and procuring vaccines and other medical supplies;

• grants for state, local, and tribal public health agencies and organizations;

• loans for affected small businesses;

• evacuations and emergency preparedness activities at U.S. embassies and other State Department facilities; and

• humanitarian assistance and support for health systems in the affected countries.

The bill also allows HHS to temporarily waive certain Medicare restrictions and requirements regarding telehealth services during the coronavirus public health emergency.