President signs $8.3B bill for coronavirus response

President Donald Trump has signed HR 6074 into law, providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

While Guam has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, local elected officials have lauded the legislation. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who had been in discussion with the White House just before the bill was signed into law by Trump, said Vice President Mike Pence "made it clear that help was on the way and we appreciate it."

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas said the act classifies the coronavirus as a recognized disaster for Small Business Disaster Lending purposes, opening up $7 billion in available disaster loans for small businesses affected by financial loss as a result of the outbreak.

There have been 106,211 people infected with the coronavirus and 3,600 deaths – most of the fatalities in China. Officials report there are 60,197 people who have recovered from the respiratory illness.

HR 6074 also makes available $900 million to support local governments in surveillance, testing, tracing, infection control and other public health preparedness and response activities.

Within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the bill provides fiscal year 2020 supplemental appropriations for:

• the Food and Drug Administration;

• the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;

• the National Institutes of Health; and

• the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.

The bill also provides supplemental appropriations for the Small Business Administration, the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Emergency spending

The supplemental appropriations are designated as emergency spending, which is exempt from discretionary spending limits.

The programs funded by the bill address issues such as:

• developing, manufacturing and procuring vaccines and other medical supplies;

• grants for state, local and tribal public health agencies and organizations;

• loans for affected small businesses;

• evacuations and emergency preparedness activities at U.S. embassies and other State Department facilities; and

• humanitarian assistance and support for health systems in the affected countries.

The bill also allows HHS to temporarily waive certain Medicare restrictions and requirements regarding telehealth services during the coronavirus public health emergency.