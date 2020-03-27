President signs HR 1365 war claims legislation into law

President Trump has signed the war claims bill.

According to a press release from the White House, the president signed H.R. 1365 on March 26.

H.R. 1365 authorizes the payment of eligible claims to victims and survivors of the attack and occupation of Guam by the Imperial Japanese forces.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas introduced the congressional bill to add the payment authorization that the Loyalty Recognition Act lacked.

The local government has been paying out war reparations, and at last count had exceeded $9 million. That money is supposed to be reimbursed to local coffers with the passage of this legislation.

See press release below:

The White House Office of the Press Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 26, 2020

On Thursday, March 26, 2020, the President signed into law:

