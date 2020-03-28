President Donald Trump on Friday, Guam time, signed into law HR 1365, a measure authorizing the payment of war claims to victims and survivors of the attack and occupation of Guam by Imperial Japanese forces. It's one of the final steps needed to get federal funding for island residents who have been waiting decades for reparations.

Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas introduced the congressional measure last year to correct a technical issue with the original bill. The measure now authorizes the payment that the Loyalty Recognition Act lacked.

"At a time of such anxiety, on an issue of such gravity, let this symbolize the hope and courage we must have today that our greatest generation displayed nearly 80 years ago," San Nicolas said on the passage of the Loyalty Recognition Act. "May God bless Guam, the United States and all people everywhere."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero also expressed her appreciation to the president for signing the bill.

"This is very good news," she said, adding that the federal government will now take over the payments of adjudicated war claims.

“We want to tell the people of Guam, especially our manamko', our local program will suspend and it will be handed over now to the U.S. Treasury,” the governor said, "as what is was supposed to be from the very beginning but we wanted to advance to our people ahead of time."

The local government last year opted to use money from the General Fund to pay war claims while San Nicolas worked with Congressional colleagues to move HR 1365 forward.

Adelup, with the Legislature's support, provided approximately $11.6 million in local funds to pay adjudicated war claims to 1,087 World War II survivors. The plan was to use local money to advance the payments to recipients. With HR 1365's passage, the local government would be reimbursed.

Local senators are hoping the governor uses the $11.6 million expected in compensation from the federal government for local tax refunds. The administration is currently paying refunds for tax returns filed in October 2019.

Other bills signed into law by President Trump on March 26:

• HR 4803, the "Citizenship for Children of Military Members and Civil Servants Act," which establishes that a foreign-born child of a U.S. citizen member of the Armed Forces or Government employee stationed abroad may automatically acquire U.S. citizenship even if the child is not residing in the United States;

• S 760, the "Support for Veterans in Effective Apprenticeships Act," which improves coordination between the Department of Labor and the Veterans Administration regarding individuals using VA education benefits for apprenticeship programs; and

• S 1678, the "Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019," which requires the Department of State to report to Congress on steps taken by the United States government to strengthen Taiwan's diplomatic relations with other partners in the Indo-Pacific region and alter United States engagement with nations that undermine the security or prosperity of Taiwan.