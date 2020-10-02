President Donald Trump announced on Twitter around 3 p.m. Friday Guam time he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," he tweeted.

Prior to the Trumps testing positive, Hope Hicks, a close adviser to President Trump, who traveled with him several times this week aboard Air Force One, had tested positive for the coronavirus, The Washington Post reported.

Hicks traveled with the president to Pennsylvania for a rally on Saturday, to Cleveland for the first presidential debate on Tuesday and to Minnesota for another campaign rally on Wednesday, the Post reported.

Trump, who doesn't wear a mask or promote social distancing, is often seen in close proximity with his entourage who also do not follow public health experts' precautions, the Post reported.