President Trump declares houses of worship 'essential', orders they be allowed to reopen

President Trump has directed governors to reopen the nation’s places of worship.

“Today, I’ am identifying houses of worship, churches, synagogues and mosques as essential places that provide essential services,” the president told a press pool at the White House.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places to open right now, for this weekend,” the president said, giving a level of urgency to the declaration. “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America we need more prayer, not less.”

The Guam Daily Post has reached out to Adelup for comment.

Churches and other places of worship on Guam and across the nation have been shut down by governors in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Over the last two weekends, the Archdiocese of Agana has held Mass for the island’s Catholic faithful – which makes up the largest portion of Guam’s faith-based organizations.

This is the strongest push the White House has against restrictions on houses of worship.

National media have reported that the CDC had no plans to include religious institutions as it issues reopening guidance to states. The administration has solicited steady input during the pandemic from conservative faith leaders who have wanted as minimal restrictions as possible.

“At my direction, the CDC is issuing guidance from communities of faith,” the President stated during the briefing.

Public health experts have said the lack of reopening guidance for religious institutions puts some of the most vulnerable - especially older people - at risk for contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, The Washington Post has reported.

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential but have left out churches and other houses of worship. It’s not right. So, I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship as essential,” he said.

Trump said he believes faith leaders will do their part to ensure congregations are safe.

“I know them well, they love their congregations, they love their people,” the President stated. “They don’t want anything bad to happen to them or to anybody else.”