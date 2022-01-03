'Pretty high' 2.5% of GMHA employees are unvaccinated

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority has managed a 97.5% COVID-19 vaccination rate among its employees, with about 751 employees having received their booster shots, according GMHA Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

Dr. Annie Bordallo, associate administrator for medical services at the hospital, said she didn't believe the hospital could ever expect to have a 100% vaccination rate.

"People have philosophical reasons, religious reasons. I think everybody who wants to be vaccinated and is reasonably safe to be vaccinated has been vaccinated," Bordallo said Wednesday during a GMHA board meeting, when she was asked about the impact of having unvaccinated staff and how officials could broach the issue with employees who refuse to get the shot.

GMHA staff, as with other employees at government of Guam agencies, must be vaccinated or go through regular testing, per the governor's executive order.

Moreover, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued an interim final rule requiring COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers. The mandate was to be implemented beginning in December 2021, but faced court challenges. While the mandate is now preliminarily enjoined in 25 states, CMS announced that it will be enforced in the remaining states and in the territories beginning in late January.

Bordallo said the CMS mandate helped reduce the hospital's unvaccinated numbers from 160 to 35, as there is no testing option for that mandate and employees either would have to submit valid exemptions or leave their jobs.

But the unvaccinated rate at GMHA remains fairly high, according to Bordallo.

"I think a 3% or a 2.5% nonvaccination rate is pretty high. It's probably much higher than a lot of other hospitals," Bordallo said. "So I think we've had individual sessions. I have participated in small groups with three people at a time who have not been vaccinated. I think we have to respect that the final decision is theirs and I think they are all following the executive order that they are getting tested weekly."

A swabbing clinic is run twice each week to test unvaccinated employees at GMHA.

Guam dealt with a surge in cases earlier this year, corresponding with the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant on island. Officials now are setting their sights on the new omicron variant, and while there are no confirmed cases on island, the governor has said that will be only a matter of time.

Bordallo said she believes that, as big surges happen, more and more people are starting to recognize they should become vaccinated. But staff members are not necessarily concerned with catching COVID-19 working with patients at the hospital because the hospital practices infection safeguards, she said. Most employees who became infected got it from home, or eating lunch with co-workers, or elsewhere.