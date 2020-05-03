Pretty tough for beauty industry during pandemic

For many, getting back to “normal” life after the COVID-19 pandemic starts with getting their hair or nails done at their favorite salon.

Jenneth Quiambao, owner of Nails by Jenneth, is trying to stay “as positive as possible” as her salon remains closed since March 20 when an executive order closing nonessential businesses on Guam went into effect.

Although she said she would love to get back to work, Quiambao, who is also the co-chair of the Guam Barbering and Cosmetology Board, is balancing the safety of her clients with the need to reopen.

The state of Georgia allowed businesses such as beauty salons to open this week and Quiambao acknowledges it’s a hard decision for salon owners to make. She said while she is being cautious when it comes to a possible reopening of salons, she is also empathetic to professionals who are suffering.

“It is hard for salons right now,” she said.

On one hand the industry already has strict protocols in place for client protection and infection control. But on the other hand, professionals in the industry must get up close and personal in order to provide many of their services.

“Our industry is not the same as a retail establishment where they can practice 6 feet of social distancing,” Quiambao said.

The board is reviewing guidelines to ensure even more rigid safety precautions are in place if and when they are allowed to reopen during the pandemic, such as requiring staff to wear masks or even placing a towel over a client's face while they are having their hair done.

However they come back, Quiambao believes the industry will be able to rebound.

“For many, especially our manåmko', visiting the salon is a weekly outing, something they don’t want to miss,” she said.

And visiting the salon can impact one's overall well-being – looking good on the outside can help one feel good on the inside, she said.

One tip Quiambao offered for those who will return to the salon sooner or later: Make sure you are visiting a licensed professional who is trained in hygiene protocol and is up to date on additional safety measures due to COVID-19.

For now she is staying in touch with clients by messaging them until the day they can walk through her salon door again.

“I miss my clients. I really do,” she said.

Loren Abrahamsen opened Salon Fusion by Loren in 2009 and said she has never had an obstacle like the pandemic to overcome during her time in business.

“We are waiting for the day when we can reopen. It's putting a lot of stress on us financially and emotionally,” Abrahamsen said.

With eight stylists and two receptionists on staff, Abrahamsen said she has been approved for the Payroll Protection Program to help pay her staff for eight weeks.

“It’s definitely a great help,” she said.

But Abrahamsen said she is still concerned for her staff and clients and knows when they do reopen, it won’t exactly be business as usual. Like Quiambao, Abrahamsen plans to implement added protections such as wearing masks and limiting how many stylists can work at a time and how many clients can be in the salon.

She said they may have to cut back to about 25% or 50% capacity at the location.

“It’s not going to be easy at first, but I think clients and staff will get used to it,” she said.

Whenever they are allowed to reopen, Abrahamsen said she is ready.

“I love what I do and I love to work,” she said.

And Abrahamsen said her clients, who have been inquiring when they can come in for a much-needed touch-up, are ready to get back in the salon chair too, “so they can feel good about themselves again.”