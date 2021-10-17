Increased H-2B prevailing wages for common construction occupations will go into effect in 2023, which is when the military buildup in Guam is expected to peak.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approved the new wages following a biennial process using Guam data gathered from the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Employment Statistics Survey.

The three most common H-2B occupations for which H-2B workers are imported saw significant increases, according to Adelup. Carpenters had a 0.65% increase, while cement masons saw a 4.96% increase and reinforcing metalworkers realized a higher increase of 7.17%.

All craft worker rates exceed $15 per hour and range as high as $19 per hour, the press release stated. The new wage rates are not expected to change until October 2023.

“We’ve seen the positive ripple effect of H-2B pay increases on U.S. wage rates for similar occupations,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “We are hopeful that wage increases within these occupations will entice our people to obtain the specialized trade skills to enter our robust and in-demand construction industry.”

6,000 workers by 2023

The new rates will only affect new applications for H-2B workers filed with the Guam Department of Labor on or after Dec. 14. Rates for current approvals remain at the old wage rates until the employer’s valid labor certification expires.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the H-2B prevailing wage system also “helps ensure wage equity with our resident workforce.”

“We are pleased to see the continued increase in wages which benefits our locals who work in these skilled construction trades,” she said.

Greg Massey, administrator of the Alien Labor Processing and Certification Division at the Guam Department of Labor, has said Guam currently has 1,693 temporary foreign workers on Guam on H-2B visas, which is the highest it's been in more than 10 years.

By the end of fiscal 2022, Guam would see that increase to about 2,300 workers before the anticipated surge the following year, based on numbers from the military, he noted. In fiscal 2023, about 6,000 H-2B workers are anticipated to assist with the military buildup.

Most H-2B workers in Guam are brought in under the provisions of the National Defense Authorization Act, which applies to projects directly connected or associated with the military buildup.

The new Common Construction Prevailing Wage Rates are published on GDOL’s website at dol.guam.gov.